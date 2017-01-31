UNCW students take extra precautions when holding homecoming bonfire

UNCW students celebrated their third night of homecoming with a bonfire on Tuesday night despite an increased risk for wildfires.

Dry conditions and high winds helped ignite several fires around Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, but that didn't stop students from holding the event.

The Association for Campus Entertainment (ACE) began planning the event months ago and took extra precautions because the fire took place on an open parking lot in the middle of campus.

ACE Homecoming Chair Hayley Kane said the hardest part of planning the event was finding a safe space, but that the group didn't want to cut corners when it came to safety and the environment.

“It’s a necessity to put on events, especially with fire, surrounded by a bunch of trees and other things that can catch on fire,” Kane said. “Its just really important to make sure our environment is safe before we go and have fun with our environment. “

The students worked with the Wilmington Fire Department to obtain permits and make sure the fire was the correct size. Something that fire officials say wasn't necessary because the school is a state entity, but greatly appreciated.

"UNCW works great with us all the time,” said Captain Jack Jarvis. “We’ve got a real good relationship with their Environmental Health and Safety Department.”

The fire department brought a fire truck and stayed on scene until the event was over.

Students hope the bonfire will become an annual tradition on the UNCW campus.

