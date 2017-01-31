Jump, jive and wail at the North Carolina Jazz Festival

Jump, jive and wail this weekend at the North Carolina Jazz Festival.

The event, in its 37th year, swings into Wilmington on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Wilmington Hilton Riverside.

The opening night for the 37th Annual North Carolina Jazz Festival will feature world renowned jazz singer, composer, actress and six-time Grammy nominee Nnenna Freelon and her trio.

Also at this year’s festival, Sea Pans will play its jazz that has a unique flavor of Trinidad.

Sea Pans founder, Vince Stout, of Wilmington, hand crafts and tunes steel barrels to create authentic versions of steel drums.

For a full schedule of events, head to http://ncjazzfestival.com/2017-festival/

