Whiteville Fire Department understaffed, looks to hire more firefighters

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is looking to hire more firefighters this year. He said the department is understaffed, and has applied for a FEMA SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) to help fund new hires.

The grant provides financial assistance to staff fire departments for a period of three years. The SAFER grant could mean an additional $349,704 for the department. Yergeau said they have applied for the grant several years in a row, and been denied each time. He said without more money for salaries and gear, they can't bring anyone else on full time.

"Of course along with salary, there's the specialized gear we fire fighters have to wear, which to up fit a firefighter in protective gear is about $3,200 per person," he said.

He said FEMA is projecting to issue 300 grants across the country. He said with 1,200 departments just in North Carolina alone, he's not sure this application will be be any different from the others. Yergeau said the department is supplemented with volunteers and paid part-time firefighters, but people aren't jumping at the chance anymore.

"You used to have a waiting list for volunteer firefighters," he said, "Now it's almost like you're trying to find people that will commit the time and volunteer."

Last year, the fire department responded to 907 incidents, with an average response of five minutes and 17 seconds. Yergeau said their goal is to meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, which call for five-person companies responding to every call. According to their research, five-person companies were 100 percent effective, with four person companies 65 percent effective, and three person companies 38 percent.

