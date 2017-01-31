WECT to launch Plaid Pack, a monthly series of cancer reports

A new series of reports on different cancers will air on WECT starting Monday.

The monthly reports will be called Plaid Pack and are sponsored by New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The new initiative will replace Pink Pack, which focused solely on breast cancer. Plaid Pack will air the first Monday of each month on WECT and will spotlight a different type of cancer during the morning and evening newscasts.

Reports on breast cancer will not go away. WECT will continue to report on new advances in the treatment of breast cancer. Plaid Pack, however, will provide information and education on the multitude of cancers people in the community are diagnosed with every day. Plaid Pack will also feature personal stories from local people impacted by the different cancers.

On Monday, Feb. 6, WECT will focus on gallbladder and bile ducts cancers. The two cancers are very rare and extremely difficult to treat.

"About 1 to 2 patients out of 100,000 are diagnosed every year," says Dr. Michelle Fillion, a surgical oncology specialist at NHMRC.

Watch WECT Monday for the first of a year long series of reports starting at 5 a.m. on Carolina in the Morning, and then on WECT News at 5 and 6 p.m.

