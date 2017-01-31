Sample chocolate and wine this weekend

The Chocolate and Wine festival is this weekend in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Love chocolate and wine? Who doesn't?

You won’t want to miss the Wilmington Chocolate and Wine festival this weekend.

The event kicks off Friday at the Coastline Event Center at 503 Nutt Street, with the Grand Tasting event which features samples of wine and an abundance of hors d'oevres.

The event raises money for the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center.

Each year, the event has attracted thousands of visitors.

To learn more and for a full schedule of events, go to http://www.wilmingtonwineandchocolatefestival.com/

