Wilmington Resettlement Agency reacts to refugee ban

Three states are now suing President Donald Trump over his executive order to restrict refugees and travel from seven countries. Washington state, New York and Massachusetts are seeking to challenge the legality of that order.

But the President's order also affected clients of an organization that helps refugees come right here to Wilmington.

The Interfaith Refugee Ministry is a resettlement agency that picks up refugees from the airport, finds them jobs, enrolls their children in school, and helps them any way they need for their first five years in the United States.

Right now, the ministry is serving many refugees from East Africa and Burma, and many of these clients have come into the center weeping and heartbroken as their loved ones are stuck in refugee camps, with no way to leave for the United States.

"We were heartbroken to hear of this order, everything is changing and happening so fast," said Sara Pascal.

Pascal who heads up the ministry says the people who come to the United States are all safe, and simply looking for a better life.

"They are fleeing terror and they are fleeing terrorists among them in their countries of origin. These people are safe and they have been through 18 to 24 months of vetting. We know they are safe. These people are our friends, and community members," Pascal said.

Pascal said they have had a spike of people calling wanting to volunteer and inquiring about how they can support the refugees already here in Wilmington.

But Pascal said since no refugees are arriving for the next four months they do not need any donations of household goods. If you want to help or volunteer, visit their website at: www.helpingrefugees.com

Copyright 2017 WECT, All Rights Reserved