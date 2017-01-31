Crews work to extinguish brush fire behind Target

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department are working to extinguish a brush fire behind Target Tuesday evening. (Source: WECT)

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department worked to extinguish a brush fire behind Target Tuesday evening.

According to David Hines, spokesperson for the WFD, the fire is off Hunters Trail and was 100 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

WFD crews were working to put the fire out while NC Forestry crews plowed fire breaks around the perimeter.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the first unknown at this time.

