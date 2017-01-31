Man freed after 30 years in prison after wrongful conviction to speak in Wilmington

Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 30 years on death row for murders he did not commit will speak in Wilmington February 10 (Source: LINC, Inc.)

A man who spent 30 years on death row for the murders of two restaurant workers in Alabama will speak about his incarceration in Wilmington.

Anthony Ray Hinton will be the keynote speaker at the 3rd annual LINC,'s dinner.

In April of 2015, the Jefferson County district attorney's office moved to drop the case after forensics experts were not able to match bullets found at the crime scene to a gun belonging to Hinton.

Hinton will speak at the Wilmington Hilton Riverside Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

