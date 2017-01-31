UNCW's Feight and Mims named preseason All-Americas by NCBWA

Preseason accolades continue to roll in as UNCW juniors Nick Feight and Brian Mims were named first-team preseason All-Americas by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

UNCW was one of four programs to land two players on the first team, joining Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina and Louisville.

Feight, who was a second-team All-America selection by the NCBWA last spring, enters his junior season as the Colonial Athletic Association's preseason Player-of-the-Year. He led the nation with a school-record 91 runs batted in in 2016 while tying program records with 24 doubles and 21 home runs.

Mims, meanwhile, was a first-team honoree in 2016 after helping the Seahawks to the finals of the Columbia Regional. He is UNCW's top-returning hitter after posting a .371 batting average and ranking seventh nationally with 96 hits. Mims belted 17 doubles and 14 home runs while finishing third nationally with 71 runs scored.

The Seahawks open the season on Feb. 17, hosting George Mason on the first day of the Hughes Bros. Challenge.