US Marshals arrest Supply man wanted in Myrtle Beach shooting

A 19-year-old Supply man wanted for attempted murder in South Carolina was arrested by US Marshals in Brunswick County Tuesday.

According to a US Marshals spokesperson, Alexander Lamont Grissett was taken into custody at a home on Cotton Patch Road in Shallotte around 11 a.m.

Grissett along with three other suspects from Supply are accused of firing gunshots at three victims during an attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 2, 2016.

According to a police report, the incident happened in the 400 block of Stafford Drive at around 7:45 p.m.

Arrest warrants allege that Grissett and his co-conspirators arranged to meet the victims in an attempt to rob them. During the encounter, the suspects fired into the victims' vehicle injuring one of the occupants.

Horry County police announced on Oct. 27 that Nicole I. D'Ambrosio, 21, Shamar D. Fullwood, 19, and Frantz T. Mercer, 50, were charged in connection to the attempted armed robbery.

Grissett, D'Ambrosio, and Fullwood were each charged with:

Three counts of attempted murder

Armed robbery

Criminal conspiracy

Grissett and Fullwood are facing additional charges of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, giving false information to police, possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Fullwood is also facing one count of possession of cocaine.

Grissett is also wanted for a parole violation in North Carolina. He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Mercer was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.