NHC Schools joins lawsuit against Attorney General

The New Hanover County Board of Education has joined a lawsuit against the North Carolina Attorney General over the disbursement of money related to a settlement nearly two decades ago.

The School Board is joining forces with the Civitas Institute in their efforts to force the Attorney General to hand that money over to public school systems. The settlement in question pertains to an agreement between Smithfield Foods and the Attorney General in 2000.

The Civitas Institute plans to pay all court costs and legal fees for the New Hanover County Board of Education's involvement in the case.

The Civitas Institute filed the original complaint in October 2016.

