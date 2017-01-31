Wilmington Theatre Awards to honor the best in 22 categories

The red carpet will roll out to welcome nominees and guests to the Wilmington Theatre Awards at Thalian Hall. (Source: WECT)

StarNews Media will hold its sixth annual Wilmington Theatre Awards to honor the best in community theater.

Local performers and husband and wife, Jason Aycock and Heather Setzler (who, in full disclosure, is an employee of WECT), will host the event. Awards will be presented throughout the evening in such categories as Best Play, Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Newcomer and 18 more.

The awards ceremony also includes numbers performed by the casts of the five Best Musical nominees and scenes from the five Best Play nominees.

Other special moments include a presentation by Pineapple-Shaped Lamps that pays homage to two former theater companies and the Lela Thompson Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theater Award presented to local thespian Denyse McDonnell.

Local notables such as Frances Weller (WECT), Gina Gambony (WHQR), Celia Rivenbark (local author), Rob Zapple (New Hanover Co. Commissioner) and Rhonda Bellamy (The Arts Council of Wilmington) will help present some of the awards.

Wilmington Theatre Awards

Feb. 2

7:30 p.m.

Thalian Hall

For tickets, call (910) 632-2285 or click here: http://bit.ly/2knAgjk

