How to safely use online data storage

The Northeast Regional Library in Wilmington is hosting an Online Data Storage Options seminar on Wednesday.

Annice Sevett will introduce different ways to back up things like photos or files using cloud-based storage.

The class includes basic information about online storage options to back up your data.

People must register to secure a seat for the free class. It runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have live interviews with Sevett about how to keep your information safe and secure starting at 5 a.m.

Watch live online: http://bit.ly/15NV8VQ

Live on mobile: http://bit.ly/1vLSF6Q

