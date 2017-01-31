Fayetteville murder suspect arrested in Columbus County

A Chadbourn man wanted in a murder in Fayetteville was arrested Monday by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Jamar Avant, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

According to officials with the Fayetteville Police Department, Avant was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Albana Nika outside of the Jumpers Nite Life bar on South Reilly Road on Nov. 8, 2016.

Two other men, David Martin and Antonia Monroe, also were arrested in the case earlier this month.

