Second man pleads guilty to deadly Ogden home invasion

A Rocky Point man pleaded guilty to numerous charges for his role in a deadly home invasion in the Ogden community in 2015.

According to officials, Theio Robert Manley, 25, entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of animal cruelty.

Manley was sentenced to 30-34 years in prison.

On May 4, 2015, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to 412 Point View Court after receiving reports of a home invasion and shooting.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found Joshua Roydes on the front lawn suffering from a gunshot wound to the elbow. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies entered the home and found Yancey Edwards, 32, dead on the floor due to several gunshot wounds.

A woman who was inside the home was unharmed during the incident and called 911 for help.

The victims told police that two men entered the house through a kitchen window. One of the men was armed with a .22 caliber rifle.

The suspects shot and killed two dogs and broke into a bedroom demanding money and drugs. A struggle over the rifle ensued which led to the shootings of Roydes and Edwards.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Brent Hyatt drove the two intruders, later identified as Manley and Michael Malloy, to the home on Point View Court to commit the robbery.

Hyatt was arrested two days after the shooting on May 6. Malloy was taken into custody the following day, and Manley was arrested on May 12.

Hyatt was sentenced September 2016 to at least 20 years in prison for his role in the home invasion.

Malloy's trial is expected to start on March 27.

