Nourish NC heading up 'Souper Bowl' campaign

One in four children go hungry daily in Southeastern North Carolina, and that is why Nourish NC has a new campaign to feed children in our area.

They are asking for soup can donations at their location at 601 Greenfield street in Wilmington. All soups, stews and canned goods will go to needy families in our area.

You can also bring your cans to an open house at Belle Vue Wilmington on Front Street this Wednesday or drop them by Tavern Law 1832 or The Loft on Front anytime this week.

The goal is to collect 2,000 cans of soup by Sunday.

Organizer Steve McCrossan hopes this first annual campaign will encourage people to have a little fun on Super Bowl Sunday.

"People in the community can charge soup as an admission to their Super Bowl Party. We encourage people to make over the top bets in soups that go to our local kids. There are a number of ways to get involved, so even if you are not excited about the game this weekend, we feel that you can get excited about fighting child hunger," said McCrossan

Last year, Nourish NC helped feed 709 children in 35 schools. Organizers said they can't do it without the public's help.

