Disabled woman's car stolen from driveway

Samantha Wilson has suffered her fair share of heartbreak in her short life.

Wilson says she was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer at a young age and her leg was amputated. A few hours later, she lost her hearing during chemotherapy.

Now 16 years later, she gets around the house in a wheelchair and travels around town in her 2012 Toyota Camry. But Wilson said that car was stolen from her driveway Sunday night.

"She [Wilson's grandmother] said it's not in the driveway, I was like 'What do you mean,'" said Wilson. "She's like 'It's not here.' I was like. 'Well then it's stolen'"

Panic set in, which soon turned to despair. "All I could do is cry because I don't have much."

Wiping away tears, Wilson described how she's already pinching pennies to make ends meet.

"It's hard being a foot-leg amputee and deaf to find a job that you can actually do the way they want it specifically done," said Wilson.

Wilson tries to make money selling handmade jewelry. But buying a new car will be nearly impossible to supplement with this small income.

"The world is filled with cruelty," said Wilson through tears. "It's like a complete loss for words almost, seeing the only thing you really own gone just like that."

Wilson has reported the stolen car to the police and hopes law enforcement find the person who took it as soon as possible.

