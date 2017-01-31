Water outage planned for some in Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw officials announced Tuesday there will be a planned water outage for some residents so crews can replace a fire hydrant. (Source: WECT)

Lake Waccamaw officials announced Tuesday there will be a planned water outage for some residents so crews can replace a fire hydrant.

The outage will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. and only applies to residents along Waccamaw Shores Road.

Once service is restored, Lake Waccamaw officials advise residents to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Officials urge consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.