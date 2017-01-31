RBPP members claim eight of 10 guns confiscated by sheriff's office

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party claimed eight of the 10 guns that were confiscated by the New Hanover Sheriff's Office. (Source: WECT)

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party claimed eight of the 10 guns that were confiscated by the New Hanover Sheriff's Office.

The weapons were confiscated Sunday when RBPP members held a news conference at the courthouse in Wilmington. The members were in violation of a local ordinance by having weapons on court property.

Of the two guns that weren't claimed Monday night, a revolver was determined to have been reported stolen in Wisconsin. The other unclaimed gun belongs to a person who has a 50B restraining order against him.

A full list of the weapons seized:

Make Model Caliber Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm Not released, active domestic violence order Taurus .44Mag .44 Reported stolen Centry Arms TP9 9mm Taurus 66 357 Glock 27 40 Diamondback Pnine 9mm Mossberg 500A 12 gauge Remington 870 Express 12 gauge Mossberg 500 12 gauge Glock 22 40

Those who claimed their guns only needed to show identification to sheriff's office officials.

