RBPP members claim eight of 10 guns confiscated by sheriff's office

Members of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party claimed eight of the 10 guns that were confiscated by the New Hanover Sheriff's Office.

The weapons were confiscated Sunday when RBPP members held a news conference at the courthouse in Wilmington. The members were in violation of a local ordinance by having weapons on court property.

Of the two guns that weren't claimed Monday night, a revolver was determined to have been reported stolen in Wisconsin. The other unclaimed gun belongs to a person who has a 50B restraining order against him.

A full list of the weapons seized:

Make Model Caliber
Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm Not released, active domestic violence order
Taurus .44Mag .44 Reported stolen
Centry Arms TP9 9mm
Taurus 66 357
Glock 27 40
Diamondback Pnine 9mm
Mossberg 500A 12 gauge
Remington 870 Express 12 gauge
Mossberg 500  12 gauge
Glock 22 40

Those who claimed their guns only needed to show identification to sheriff's office officials.

