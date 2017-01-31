Man charged in robberies at NewBridge Bank

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man in connection to four robberies, including two at NewBridge Bank.

Michael Shayne Rollins, 36, has been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked under a $500,000 bond.

Officers responded to NewBridge Bank at 704 S. College Road at 1:53 p.m. Monday in reference to an armed robbery.

Witnesses said that the suspect entered the front door of the bank and pointed a handgun at the teller. When the suspect exited the building, a bank employee gave chase on foot.

Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle leaving from behind a neighboring building and heading west on Wilshire Blvd. Police located the vehicle a short time later and, after investigating, took Rollins into custody.

Rollins also has been charged in another armed robbery of NewBridge Bank on Jan .9 as well as robberies at Little Caesars at 4951 University Dr. on Jan. 29 and Tidal Market at 328 Greenville Ave. on Jan. 24.

According to online records, Rollins doesn't appear to have a past criminal history.

