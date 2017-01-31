Man dies in Columbus County shooting

A man died in a shooting in Columbus County late Monday night. (Source: WECT)

A 65-year-old man died in a shooting in Columbus County late Monday night.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place in the 22000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway East in the Bolton area around 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Marion A. Shaw of Riegelwood dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

No arrests have been made.

Sheriff's office officials said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff's office at 910-640-6629.

