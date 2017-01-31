Bolton man dies in three-vehicle wreck

A Bolton man died in a wreck Monday night in Columbus County.

Joseph Leo Brown, 27, died at the scene, according to Columbus County Assistant Coroner William Hannah.

According to the News Reporter, the wreck took place on US 74/76 at the Red Hill Road overpass east of Whiteville. Two vehicles hit nearly head-on, according to reports, and a third vehicle also was involved.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.