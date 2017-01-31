TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges scheduled to open today - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges are scheduled to open Tuesday.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge will open at approximately noon for a large vessel while the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will open shortly afterward.

