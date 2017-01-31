Landfall employee to donate kidney to country club member

Charlie Garanvanta will give one of his kidneys to Ingela Kirby Thursday at Duke (Source: WECT)

Ingela Kirby had no idea her kidneys were failing. That's because she was in a medically induced coma for 20 days following a heart transplant. She would remain in the hospital for four months. Her new heart would eventually work, but her kidneys were shot.

Doctors told Kirby, 74, she would remain on dialysis for the rest of her life unless she got a kidney transplant.

She was put on a transplant list but was told the wait could be five years.

Then this past August, Charlie Garaventa became the answer to a prayer.

"We sort of had given up hope and he said 'I'll do it,'" Ingela said.

He wasn't a relative. He wasn't even a close friend. He was the food and beverage manager at The Country Club of Landfall where Ingela is a member.

Garaventa chatted with her often when she and her husband would come into the dining room at the club for dinner.

"I knew she wasn't feeling well and she was explaining to me that she couldn't get a match for different reasons and I said to her, 'Do you want me to get tested?" And she said 'are you serious?' and I said, 'Of course, I wouldn't have said it if I wasn't,' so that's how it all started," Garaventa said.

Ingela said she was shocked.

"Well both my husband and I said, 'Are you sure?,' and, 'You better go home and talk to your wife,' and then we cried."

Garaventa, 54, went through a series of test in September and turned out to be a perfect match.

Garaventa knows all too well what it's like to watch a loved one hope and pray for a donor. His son, Daniel, had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. Charlie turned out to be a match for his son, but thanks to an organ donor, he didn't have to undergo the surgery.

"We were blessed enough to get a cadaver up at Duke and he was only on the list for two days," Charlie said with emotion.

A kidney given by a living donor functions on average about 12-20 years. A kidney from a deceased organ donor last about 8-12 years.

Charlie is well aware that his son could need a new transplant at some point, but says he felt like this was something he had to do. His family, especially his wife Patti, supports his decision.

"I just felt I needed to pay if forward," Charlie said with tears..

Garaventa also drew inspiration from the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational held every year at The Country Club of Landfall. The event raises money to help local people living with kidney disease. His son, Daniel, has been honored by the Stargell Foundation for inspiring people to become donors.

Ingela's transplant is scheduled for Thursday morning. She and Charlie will travel to Duke the day before.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, ironically, is Ingela's birthday.

"I told her I had a birthday present for her, but the doctors would have to unwrap it," Garaventa said with a big smile.

