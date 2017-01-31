Camper destroyed in fire

A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Brunswick County. (Source: WECT)

A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Brunswick County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 5004 Cagney Lane SE in Southport, according to Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said residents heard explosions and called 911.

Fire marshal Scott Garner said the fire started inside the camper. It then spread to a fence around the camper.

Garner described the fire as intense.

A home nearby was also damaged by smoke from the fire.

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time.

