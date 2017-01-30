Henry earns CAA Co-Player of the Week Honors

From UNCW

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry has been named as a co-recipient of the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Basketball Player-of-the-Week Award for the week ending Jan. 29.



Henry, who shares the award with James Madison redshirt senior guard Precious Hall, earned her first career CAA honor after leading the Seahawks to a pair of league wins over Towson and College of Charleston last weekend.



"I am very happy for Jordan," Coach Adell Harris said. "This recognition of her performance is well deserved. Jordan has the ability to impact the game in so many ways. She defends the paint, rebounds the ball and makes open shots. Our team relies on her versatility and leadership."



A native of Waxhaw, N.C., Henry averaged 10.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while making 9-of-13 field goal attempts in the two victories. She opened the weekend by scoring eight points with 11 rebounds in a 59-56 victory over Towson before notching her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds against Charleston.



Henry, who is the first UNCW player to earn Player-of-the-Week notice since the 2014-15 season, is averaging 7.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Seahawks, who have won three of their last four games following a 0-5 start in league play.



The Seahawks, who are 8-12 overall and 3-6 in the CAA, visit Delaware on Friday, Feb. 3, for a 7 p.m. CAA contest against the Blue Hens before returning home on Sunday, Feb. 5, to host Elon at 2 p.m.