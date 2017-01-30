EMS responds to possible gunshot victim

Emergency crews responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a Dollar General Monday night.
New Hanover County dispatch said the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. from the Dollar General on Carolina Beach Road.
The caller reported a man came inside the store and said he had been shot.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
