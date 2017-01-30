First at Four: 'Gifted in Rhythm and Life' to hold Dance-a-thon this weekend

Gifted in Rhythm and Life (G.i.R.L) helps young girls with confidence and wellness. (Source: G.i.R.L.)

This weekend, the girls in the group will put on the Second Annual Dance-a-thon.

The event, held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington, supports the group and will also raise money for the Lupus Foundation of North America- North Carolina Chapter.

G.i.R.L. provides dance instruction, mentoring, and physical wellness to young girls.

According to Cassandra McNeil, members of G.i.R.L. learn various dance styles such as creative movement/dance, modern, ballet, jazz and hip-hop. In addition to learning and performing dance routines, McNeil explained that education, community service and parental involvement are major components of G.i.R.L.

You can learn more about the organization at www.wearegrl.com.

