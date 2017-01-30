Get over your fear of public speaking

Lamplighters Toastmasters in Wilmington helps people get over their fear of public speaking. (Source: Toastmasters International)

For many, public speaking is their greatest fear.

A club in Wilmington is helping people get over that fear.

Wilmington's Lamplighters Toastmasters is part of an international organization that has helped millions of people speak in front of audiences.

It offers a safe environment to learn how to speak with confidence by offering constructive criticism in a safe environment.

The program is self-paced and hands on and allows people to work on their leadership skills while networking and making new friends.

The group meets from 6:30 to 7:45 the first and third Thursdays of each month at the New Hanover County Government Center.

Learn more here: http://www.nclamplighters.org/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.