Surf City fire chief announces retirement

After 13 years of serving as Surf City’s fire chief, Joseph Rivenbark has announced his retirement effective March 1.

According to town officials, Rivenbark worked as a volunteer in the department prior to being promoted to full-time fire chief in 2004.

“We have been blessed to have [Rivenbark] as part of our team for many years,” Stephanie Hobbs, town clerk, said. “Moving forward we are looking forward to what the future holds for our town as we continue to grow!”

On Monday, the town posted the opening for the fire chief position.

Job Opening: Surf City Fire Chief https://t.co/7hmrnGU1km — Town of Surf City (@SurfCityTourism) January 30, 2017

