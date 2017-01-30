Wilmington pastor to run for city council

Rev. Clifford Barnett, pastor of Warner Temple AME Zion Church, will file to run for Wilmington City Council in July (Source: Warner Temple AME Zion)

A newcomer to the political scene is interested in being one of Wilmington's next city leaders.

Reverend Clifford Barnett, pastor of Warner Temple AME Zion Church, will sign up to run for Wilmington City Council when filing begins in July.

Rev. Barnett has been the minister at Warner Temple since November of 2009. Before that, he was a minister in Portsmouth, VA.

Rev. Barnett says he believes would be a productive city leader.

"My philosophy is to help," he said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. "My goal is to help make our city a better place to live."

Three seats will be up for grabs on the ballot in November. Earl Sheridan has already said he does not plan to seek a fourth term. Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will be seeking third consecutive four-year terms on the seven-member board. Mayor Bill Saffo has not decided if he will run for a sixth term.

Filing for municipal elections begins Friday, July 7, at noon and ends Friday, July 21, at noon.

