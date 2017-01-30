NewBridge Bank robbed for second time this month

The NewBridge Bank was robbed earlier this month. (Source: WECT)

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating reports of an armed robbery at NewBridge Bank located across from UNCW.

Witnesses told police a man used a gun to rob a clerk and then took off with an unknown amount of money just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The man was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with sunglasses and was wearing a mask at the time.

This branch of NewBridge Bank was also robbed earlier this month by a man who was wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and a light gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information please contact the Wilmington Police Department or Text-a-Tip by sending a text to CRIMES (274637) and begin your message with"Tip708." Text-a-Tip is completely anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.