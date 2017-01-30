Boil advisory issued for some Brunswick Co. residents after water main break

The City’s Water Department is evaluating the system in the area to determine the cause of the breaks, and is placing relief valves and pressure monitoring gauges in the system to evaluate the system. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities have issued a boil advisory for some residents following a water main rupture due to construction work.

According to officials, residents living near the Highway 211 corridor between Midway Road and Long Beach Road, including, but not limited to, St. James, The Regency, Arbor Creek, Abbington Oaks, and West Trace are experiencing low pressure and outages due to the break.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advises that consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

