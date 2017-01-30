Bond set at $1 million for man facing drug charges in Brunswick County

A man who was arrested in Marion County, South Carolina, last week has been brought to Brunswick County to face drug charges.

Stevie Dewayne Riggins, 31, of Green Sea, SC, has been charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, selling/delivering heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to arrest warrants. Riggins sold 20 bags of heroin on July 25, 2016.

Riggins was among those facing charges after a day-long operation by the Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force last August.

