Registered sex offender accused of going on school grounds

A registered sex offender was arrested in Brunswick County after he allegedly entered a school's property last week.

According to arrest warrants, Dallas Lee O'Daniels, of Southport, knowingly went onto the campus of Brunswick County Academy on Jan. 24.

O'Daniels, 70, was arrested Friday and charged with sex offender on a child premises. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to the sex offender registry, O'Daniels was convicted of first-degree sex offense with a child under the age of 13 in April 2007.

