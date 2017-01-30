CFPUA: Two scheduled service outages, boil advisories this week

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will conduct two planned service outages and will issue two precautionary boil advisories this week in two different parts of downtown Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will conduct two planned service outages and will issue two precautionary boil advisories this week in two different parts of downtown Wilmington.

Crews will be repairing several water valves in the affected areas and will refurbish a water main under Fourth St. Each outage is expected to affect about 100 customers.

On Wednesday, the outage is in place for:

300-600 blocks of Fourth St.

100-300 blocks of Castle St.

320 Nun St.

320 and 402 Church St.

523 3rd St.

601 Front St.

On Thursday, the outage is in place for:

600-800 blocks of Fourth St.

600 block, 701 and 704 Fifth St.

all of Fallows Alley

500 block, 318 Queen St.

The outages will last from 9 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. with the precautionary boil advisories to follow. The advisory will be in effect until water testing has been completed.

Customers in these areas are urged to boil their water for consumption for one minute then allow it to cool or to use bottled water. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Copyright WECT 2017. All right reserved.