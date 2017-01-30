Treatment center helping men battling addiction

Have you ever wondered what it is like to stay sober after being released from jail and suffering from depression?

Stepping Stone Manor in Wilmington is a six-month residential treatment program for men 18 years and older. They specialize in substance abuse services.

For more than 40 years, the center has provided partial hospitalization, day treatment, short and long term treatment and outpatient methadone.

Linda Baum McGoldrick, the program director, said the men focus on rules that will help them back into society. They go to therapy, take steps toward recovery and learn about their drug addiction problems.

"Stepping Stone was a funeral home prior to it becoming a recovery home, so people used to come here to die. Now people come here to live", said McGoldrick.

Some of the patients describe their experience at Stepping Stone as waking up from a coma. They said the program has helped them learn how to be a respectful person of society. Many of them are now gaining their family's trust again.

Garry Solomon was homeless and struggled with drug addiction for 30 years. Now, Linda has taken him under her wing and he feels as though he has come alive again. He is the cook for the house and helps the other men who need encouragement.

"Without Stepping Stone. I would be dead. Literally, I would be dead," said Solomon.

Stepping Stone is funded through Trillium Health Resources. The men are provided with housing at Stepping Stone for free during their first three months.

