Mayor delivers 2017 ‘State of the City’ address - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mayor delivers 2017 ‘State of the City’ address

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Connect
Mayor Saffo will deliver the 'State of the City' adress Monday evening. (Source: WECT) Mayor Saffo will deliver the 'State of the City' adress Monday evening. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Mayor Bill Saffo gave the annual “State of the City” address Monday evening.

The speech was at City Hall in the City Council Chambers.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

  • Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:20:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:19:39 GMT
    Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly