Syrian citizens speak out against immigration ban: "This is not - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Syrian citizens speak out against immigration ban: "This is not acceptable at all"

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
Hanadi Muhammed is a Syrian citizen and fears the immigration ban on Syrians may be extended to permanent. (Source: WECT) Hanadi Muhammed is a Syrian citizen and fears the immigration ban on Syrians may be extended to permanent. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Galia and Hanadi Muhammed said they love the United States and try to visit their sister-in-law in Wilmington as much as possible. But President Donald Trump's new immigration ban restricts them from coming to the states for at least 90 days.

The Muhammeds are Syrian citizens and Skyped their Wilmington family Monday morning to discuss their frustrations. Mussa Agil, the brother-in-law of Galia and Hanadi, acted as translator during the conversation.

"It's tragic. I lost my mom four years ago and now it's another tragedy," said Hanadi. "I lost another mother, I cannot see her in the states."

This new mother she refers to is Ahed Muhammed, her sister who became a mother figure for the family.

Ahed fought back tears as her sisters retold the moment they found out they were banned from the United States. Galia visited in September and was planning another trip with her children in March.

"Her daughters are always asking her 'When are we going back to the states to see my aunt and cousin,'" said Agil.

Galia worries the ban will become permanent and isn't sure what that means for her children, both United States citizens.

"My daughter dreams about coming to American and have an American education because she's a citizen of the United States," said Galia.  "Now I'm telling her 'Just chill out, give up, just don't talk about that no more.'"

 A dream of an American education put on hold because of a ban Agile and his wife said is unnecessary.

"It's just like a nightmare, it's just like a bad dream, she really doesn't believe that this thing happened," said Agile, pointing at his wife. "That fast and that soon."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

  • Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:20:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:19:39 GMT
    Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly