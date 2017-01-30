Syrian citizens speak out against immigration ban: "This is not acceptable at all"

Hanadi Muhammed is a Syrian citizen and fears the immigration ban on Syrians may be extended to permanent. (Source: WECT)

Galia and Hanadi Muhammed said they love the United States and try to visit their sister-in-law in Wilmington as much as possible. But President Donald Trump's new immigration ban restricts them from coming to the states for at least 90 days.

The Muhammeds are Syrian citizens and Skyped their Wilmington family Monday morning to discuss their frustrations. Mussa Agil, the brother-in-law of Galia and Hanadi, acted as translator during the conversation.

"It's tragic. I lost my mom four years ago and now it's another tragedy," said Hanadi. "I lost another mother, I cannot see her in the states."

This new mother she refers to is Ahed Muhammed, her sister who became a mother figure for the family.

Ahed fought back tears as her sisters retold the moment they found out they were banned from the United States. Galia visited in September and was planning another trip with her children in March.

"Her daughters are always asking her 'When are we going back to the states to see my aunt and cousin,'" said Agil.

Galia worries the ban will become permanent and isn't sure what that means for her children, both United States citizens.

"My daughter dreams about coming to American and have an American education because she's a citizen of the United States," said Galia. "Now I'm telling her 'Just chill out, give up, just don't talk about that no more.'"

A dream of an American education put on hold because of a ban Agile and his wife said is unnecessary.

"It's just like a nightmare, it's just like a bad dream, she really doesn't believe that this thing happened," said Agile, pointing at his wife. "That fast and that soon."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.