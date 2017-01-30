Panel to discuss suicide prevention and awareness in LGBTQIA com - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Panel to discuss suicide prevention and awareness in LGBTQIA community

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
A panel discussion on suicide prevention and awareness will be held on UNCW's campus Monday at 6:30 p.m. (Source: WECT) A panel discussion on suicide prevention and awareness will be held on UNCW's campus Monday at 6:30 p.m. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a panel discussion on UNCW's campus about suicide prevention and awareness in the LGBTQIA community.

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. in McNeill Hall Auditorium. It is expected to last until 8:15 p.m.

According to the organization's event information, the following topics will be discussed:

  • Addressing Youth Suicide Risk in LGBTQIA
  • Stories of LGBTQIA Youth & Young Adults
  • University/on-campus Supports
  • Middle & High School Resources
  • Spiritual resources and supports

"Suicide is an incredibly tragic story in America," said Debra Kindervatter, a member of NAMI. "This particular population the LGB population compared to the heterosexual community reports rates of suicide rates two to six times greater."

Kindervatter added a roadblock many run into is lack of information about mental illnesses. The following are a list of programs and services NAMI offers in Wilmington: 

  • Walk for Awareness
  • Monthly Speaker Series
  • Law Enforcement Training
  • Family to Family Support Group
  • In Our Own Voice Presentations
  • Peer Education and Support Group
  • NAMI on Campus at UNCW & CFCC

