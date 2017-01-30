Water main break at Bladen Co. middle school repaired

Officials with Bladen County Schools said crews have repaired a water main break at Tar Heel Middle School. Officials were first notified of the break Monday morning.

According to Valerie Newton, spokesperson for the school system, water quality tests are being conducted. The cafeteria staff was able to prepare hot meals for lunch and bottled water is being distributed to students and staff.

Portable hand-washing stations were put in place for students and staff to use along with additional bottles of hand sanitizer.

School officials contacted a nearby church in case students need extra restrooms.

Newton said daily schedules are running on time.

