Water main break at Bladen Co. middle school repaired - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Water main break at Bladen Co. middle school repaired

A water main break is affecting Tar Heel Middle School. (Source: Bladen Co. Schools) A water main break is affecting Tar Heel Middle School. (Source: Bladen Co. Schools)
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Officials with Bladen County Schools said crews have repaired a water main break at Tar Heel Middle School. Officials were first notified of the break Monday morning. 

According to Valerie Newton, spokesperson for the school system, water quality tests are being conducted. The cafeteria staff was able to prepare hot meals for lunch and bottled water is being distributed to students and staff. 

Portable hand-washing stations were put in place for students and staff to use along with additional bottles of hand sanitizer.

School officials contacted a nearby church in case students need extra restrooms.

Newton said daily schedules are running on time. 

Copyright WECT 2017. All right reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:44:18 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    More >>

  • Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Two dead in Irving, TX, murder-suicide at North Lake College

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:20:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:19:39 GMT
    Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)Aerial view of North Lake College where police responded to an active shooter situation. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>

    The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly