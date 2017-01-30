Validated gang member charged in armed robbery - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Validated gang member charged in armed robbery

Jamal Dy'ron Price (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Jamal Dy'ron Price (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A validated gang member was arrested in connection to an armed robbery early Saturday morning in Wilmington.

Jamal Dy'ron Price, 19, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers on patrol were investigating a dispute when a man approached them in the 600 block of Castle Street and said he had been robbed.

The victim gave the officers a description of the suspect, who was located sitting in a vehicle in the area.

Officers found a handgun in the vehicle after conducting a search.

Price is accused of taking jewelry, a wallet and car keys from the victim.

