WPD investigating armed robbery at Little Caesars

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Little Caesars at 4951 University Dr. on Sunday.

According to WPD officials, officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Employees told officers that a man wearing a ski mask and white headphones and armed with a handgun walked into the restaurant and demanded money. The suspect took money and fled on foot toward The Glen Apartments.

Officers searched area but were unable to locate the suspect. The case is still under investigation.

