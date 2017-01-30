Salvation Army celebrates 130th anniversary

Watts, the local commander of the Salvation Army, along with staff and volunteers led a celebration at the monument that stands in honor of the Salvation Army at the corner of Fourth and Princess. (Source: WECT)

The Salvation Army celebrated its 130th anniversary in Wilmington Monday morning at the location where it all began -- the corner of Fourth and Princess streets.

According to Major Richard Watts, on Jan. 30, 1887, the Salvation Army, led by Captains Couburn and Adjutant William Beall, marched into Wilmington, claiming it for God and declaring war against sin at Maginney’s Hall at Fourth and Princess streets.

“Public marches, street corner meetings and fire-and-brimstone preaching marked the early days of the ‘Hallelujah Army,’” Watts said. “Today, the Army service nearly 50,000 people each year in the Cape Fear area through a myriad of social and religious programs. This past Christmas alone more than 20,000 people were served with food, toys and clothing; in Hurricane Matthew more than 131,000 meals were served; and every day, The Salvation Army is at work.”

Watts, the local commander of the Salvation Army, along with staff and volunteers led a celebration at a monument that stands in honor of the Salvation Army.

"Hunger still exists, poverty still exists, men are still getting drunk and sleeping under bridges and in bushes. Families are still destitute by fire and personal crises," Watts said following the celebration. "And the real disasters are not the ones you read about in the newspaper, they are the ones that take place in families and in homes, often very quiet, often unknown. And where do you go to for help? And the Salvation Army has been here for 130 years."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.