TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on bridge slowing traffic coming into Wilmington

A wreck on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge backed up traffic coming into Wilmington Monday morning.

According to the New Hanover County dispatch, the two-vehicle wreck took place just before 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

One lane was closed for more than an hour before it reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

