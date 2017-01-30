TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on bridge slowing traffic coming into Wilmington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on bridge slowing traffic coming into Wilmi - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A wreck on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge backed up traffic coming into Wilmington Monday morning.

According to the New Hanover County dispatch, the two-vehicle wreck took place just before 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

One lane was closed for more than an hour before it reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

