Man accused of sex crimes against child in New Hanover Co.

A 66-year-old Wilmington man is accused of multiple sex crimes against a child in New Hanover County.

Michael Edward Brown was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday and charged with four counts each of first-degree sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Brown's bond was set at $1 million.

According to arrest warrants, the alleged incidents happened from December 1, 2014 to March 19, 2015 and involved a victim who was 10 years old at the time.

