Man injured in Tabor City shooting

A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Tabor City.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place in the 800 block of Miller Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Quantarious Z. Johnson, of Tabor City, was shot in his lower extremities and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Tatum said. The victim told officers that three males that he didn't know attempted to rob him before he was shot.

