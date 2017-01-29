Winning season helps increase membership of UNCW's Seahawk Club

Winning isn’t a cure-all, but it sure helps. Just ask UNCW’s Seahawk Club.

In 2012, the UNCW men’s basketball team won just 10 games and the Seahawk Club had 598 members.

Five years later, in 2016, the Seahawks tied a program record with 25 wins and punched a title to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 10 years.

“Winning is good. That has been a propellant for all of our external efforts,” said UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass.

Now, membership in the Seahawk Club has hit a record of 2,033, which has been a huge help for Derek Denton, executive director of the Seahawk Club.

“Right now we want to build off the success of our teams. Our men’s basketball team is having a heck of a season so far. And a lot of excitement is coming up for baseball as well," Denton said.

There has also been a spike in giving over the past five years. In 2012, the Seahawk Club raised $829,000. Five years later, that number is $2.9 million.

“Most our main focus is scholarships. We are trying to be fully funded in scholarships because if you get to that level then you can put all your efforts into facilities and that’s our number one goal,” Denton said.

This year, the club has a goal of $765,000 to put towards scholarships.

“We are not sitting back and enjoying anything. We have to grow and get better. We have to continue to provide new resources for these programs," Bass said.

Other funds raised are sport specific for upgrading facilities like the men’s basketball locker room and the baseball and softball covered hitting facilities.

