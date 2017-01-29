St. Mark Catholic Church collects donations for veterans

St. Mark Catholic Church is filling the Truck for Veterans, a program that donates goods to all homeless veterans and veterans in need.

A big yellow truck sits outside St. Mark Church half full. The church will not reach its goal until the truck is full.

They are asking for paper towels, toilet paper, dishwashing liquid, sponges, cleaning supplies, soap, pillows, towels, dishes, utensils and glassware.

The pastor of the church says it is now time for the community to serve the veterans who have served us.

"Our former military personnel that have given their service to our country have worn the uniform but now they walk the streets of Wilmington and many of them sadly don't have homes," said Pastor Patrick Keane. "This is a great time for us to be able to not just give of our left overs but of our substance."

The church is also asking for peanut butter nabs, regular coffee, sugar packets and creamer for the local VA hospital.

They will continue to accept donations during the week. You can drop them off at the church on Eastwood Road.

