UNCW women hold on to beat the College of Charleston

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as UNCW won its second straight game, a 67-61 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the College of Charleston at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who have won three of the last four games, upped their record to 8-12 overall and 3-6 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Cougars dropped to 6-14 on the season, including a 3-6 mark in league play, after suffering their fifth loss in the last six games.



Henry, who matched her career high with the 13-rebound performance, was one of four UNCW players to score in double figures. Junior guard Madison Raque tallied a game-high 18 points while junior center Rebekah Banks and redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele each notched 10 points.



Senior guard Breanna Bolden paced Charleston by scoring 17 points, including 12 in the second half, while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Dajah Logan added 12 points while junior guard Shiclasia Brown came off the bench to chip 11 points with four assists and three steals.



Key Moment: The Seahawks, who never trailed in the game, surged to an 11-0 lead in the opening 5:33 of the game and built a commanding 38-18 advantage at the intermission. Charleston closed the gap to 58-55 with 3:50 remaining, but was unable to get any closer.

Game Notes: UNCW ended a four-game losing streak against Charleston and narrowed the Cougars’ series edge to 11-10 … The Seahawks have won back-to-back games for the first time since closing out the 2014-15 campaign with four straight victories … Coach Adell Harris earned the 100th win of her coaching career … Harris has 39 victories at UNCW after compiling a 61-30 record in three years at Tusculum … College of Charleston was limited to just 18 points in the first half, matching a season low (Nov. 20 vs. NC State) … UNCW senior guard Amber Reeves matched her career high with five assists … The Seahawks shot 50.0 percent from the floor in the first half, making 15-of-30 attempts … Henry, who posted her eighth career double-double, has recorded all four of her double-double efforts this season in the Seahawks’ last seven games … She also has five double-digit rebounding efforts in the last seven contests … Raque is averaging 16.3 points per game in the last three outings … College of Charleston missed 11 of its first 13 field goal attempts, including the first 10 shots to open the game … The Cougars have lost five straight road games … UNCW eclipsed its win total from a season ago by claiming its eighth victory of the season … The Seahawks earned their first wire-to-wire win since defeating North Florida, 63-47, last season.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW opens its February schedule on Friday, Feb. 3, by visiting Delaware for a 7 p.m. league contest. It will be a rematch of the Jan. 6 game, which Delaware won by a 63-52 count.

